Thiksey Rinpoche Visits Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile

Dharamsala: Thiksay Rinpoche and former Indian Parliamentarian Thupten Tsewang paid a visit to the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile earlier today. Rinpoche was warmly welcomed by Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang and toured the Parliament’s hall. Briefing on the Tibetan parliament and its functioning, Parliament members of the Standing Committee were introduced to the Rinpoche by the Deputy Speaker.

Followed by a brief gathering at the Standing Committee’s hall wherein Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang apprised HE Thiksey Rinpoche of the Parliamentary delegation’s recent official visit to Delhi and of the Deputy Speaker’s attendance at the conference entitled ‘Kailash Mukti Jan Sammelan’ organized by the Bharat Tibbat Sahyog Manch in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh