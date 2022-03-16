Third-Day of 2nd Session of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile

Dharamsala: The third day of the general session of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile continued with debate on the reports under the jurisdiction of the Department of Home and Kashag’s answer/clarification with Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel chairing the session until tea break and Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering chairing the session afterward. A total of 8 Parliamentarians participated in the debate raising matters related to the reports and undertaking of the Department of Home including difficulties of the Tibetan diaspora in Nepal, housing problems of newly-arrived Tibetans, and need for review on the Nyamdak Category (less-privileged) under DoH.

Sikyong Penpa Tsering, the incumbent Kalon of the Department of Home, provided clarifications to all the doubts raised in the house by the Parliament Members.

The session proceeded with the presentation of the précis 2020-21 report of the Department of Finance by Sikyong Penpa Tsering, the incumbent Kalon of DoF, and presentation of the Standing Committee’s reviewed report on the detailed 2020-21 annual report of the Department of Finance by Parliamentarian Geshe Lharampa Gowo Lobsang Phende.

Following that motion for debate on the DoF’s report was tabled by Parliamentarian Tenpa Yarphel and supported by Parliamentarian Geshe Lharampa Gowo Lobsang Phende.

After the presentation of Kashag’s clarification by Sikyong Penpa Tsering, the house deliberated over the report of DoF and Kashag’s clarification with 11 Members of Parliament putting up questions on the Gangjong Finance Pvt. Ltd., Tibet Corps, Women Empowerment Desk, and Green-Book contribution under the department.

All the queries were duly answered by Sikyong Penpa Tsering, the incumbent Kalon of the Department of Finance, clarifying all the concerns.