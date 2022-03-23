Third Day of the 3rd Session of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile

Dharamsala: The third day of the Budget Session of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile began at 9:30 AM with the continuation of the clarification by Sikyong Penpa Tsering, the incumbent Kalon of the Department of Finance, to the questions raised in the previous sitting.

The Sikyong clarified doubts raised on Narthang Press, Gang-Jong Development Finance Private Limited, and others, while Parliamentarian Ngodup Dorjee, the Chairman of the Budget Estimate Committee of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile provided clarifications to the questions raised on the report of the committee.

The session proceeded with the continuation of discussion and approval on 2022-2023 proposed budget of the various departments and offices under the Central Tibetan Administration for the year 2022-2023, starting from Nyechen Budget, Recurring Budget, and Surkyol Budget of Parliamentary Secretariat; Recurring Budget and Special Recurring Budget of Northern Local Tibetan Justice Commission; Recurring Budget and Special Recurring Budget of Southern Tibetan Justice Commission; Recurring Budget of Ladakh Tibetan Local Justice Commission; Recurring Budget of Mobile Tibetan justice commission; Recurring Budgets and Special Recurring Budgets of 37 Local Tibetan Assemblies; Recurring Budget, and Special Recurring Budget and Surkyol Budget of Kashag Secretariat.

Questions raised on the undertaking of the Kashag Secretariat like the CTA staff transfer process, the situation of Tibetans in Nepal, and others were duly answered by the Sikyong with requisite clarifications.

Likewise, Kalon Gyari Dolma of the Department of Security provided answers to the queries on the Exit Permit, Return Visa, Australian Tibetan Immigration Project, former Special Frontier Force (SFF), Protected Area Permit (PAP), and on covid related regulations for individuals seeking audience with His Holiness the Dalai Lama.

The Special Recurring Budget of the Parliamentary secretariat, the proposed budget of the Tibetan Supreme Justice Commission, and the Special Recurring budget of the Department of Security are yet to be approved. While discussion on the Recurring Budget Department of Security is still open for the next seating.