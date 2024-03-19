Third Day of the Seventh Session of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile

Dharamshala: The third day of the Budget Session of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile began at 9:30 AM with the continuation of the discussion and approval on the proposed Special Recurring Budget, and Surkyol Budget of the Department of Security.

The session continued with deliberation on the Budget of the Department of Information and International Relations (DIIR). The house deliberated over the information broadcasting under the DIIR which plays an essential role in imparting Tibet-related information to the world, on Tibet advocacy, maps displayed by the Tibet Museum, and other pertinent matters which were duly answered and clarified by Kalon Norzin Dolma.

The afternoon session, chaired by Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang, continued with deliberation and approval of the proposed budgets of the Recurring Budget, the Special Budget, and Surkyol Budget of the Department of Information and International Relations (DIIR). The Recurring Budget of the Tibet Policy Institute remains open for the next session.

Today’s session had the presence of Mr. Zaffar Iqbal, IAS, Commissioner of Dharamshala Municipal Corporation and Mr. Surendar Kumar, HAS, Additional Commissioner as observers. The visiting guests observed the proceedings of the ongoing session where they were accorded a warm welcome by the house.

The session adjourned at 5:00 pm.