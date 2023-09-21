Third Day of the Sixth Session of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile

Dharamshala, 21st September 2023: Presided by Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, the third day of the sixth session of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile deliberated on the reports of the Department of Religion and Culture (DoR&C). Today’s session also had a delegation from Bharat Tibbat Sangh as observers in the parliament.

The third day’s session started with the continuation of deliberation on the undertaking of the Department of Religion and Culture (DoR&C) from the previous day’s session.

In response to the queries raised by the lawmakers, Sikyong Penpa Tsering, the incumbent Kalon of the department, provided updates on the availability of prayer application for android and iOS users, appreciated Tibetan diaspora’s voluntary activities on preserving the distinct Tibetan cultural aspects with the wide spread organizing of Gorshey – Tibetan traditional circle dance – across the world, and many others on the undertaking of the department.

Many of the MPs applauded the Library of Tibetan Works and Archives for its invaluable contribution in preserving the Tibetan’s distinct heritage with wide ranging programs and courses.

The deliberation on the report of the Department of Home of the Central Tibetan Administration, will continue in tomorrow’s sitting.

The session adjourned at 05:08 pm until 9:30 am of the next morning.