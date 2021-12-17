Third-Day of the Tibetan Parliamentary Tibet Advocacy Campaign in Delhi

Dharamshala: Tibetan Parliamentary delegation consisting of Parliamentarians Serta Tsultrim, Geshe Lharampa Gowo Lobsang Phende, Lhagyari Namgyal Dolkar, Geshe Atong Rinchen Gyaltsen, and Choedak Gyatso continued the on-going Tibet advocacy campaign on the third day, 16th December, of their visit to the national capital with India’s winter Parliament in session.

They successfully met and lobbied Shri AnantKumar Hegde, Lok Sabha Member from Karnataka; Shri Vinay P. Sahasrabuddhe, Raj Sabha Member from Maharashtra; Shri Janardan Singh Sigriwal, Lok Sabha Member from Bihar; Shri Rajendra Agrawal, Lok Sabha Member from UP; and Shri Prof. Sougata Roy, Lok Sabha Member from West Bengal on Tibet’s issue and on the revival of All Party Indian Parliamentary Forum for Tibet (APIPFT).

The Indian lawmakers were requested to take a leading role in the international arena on the question of the survival of the Tibetan identity and its rich cultural heritage. Similarly, Tibetan Parliamentarians urged them to join the world leaders in expressing concern over human rights violations and religious repression in Tibet and to support an early resumption of dialogue with the representatives of His Holiness the Dalai Lama and the Chinese Government.

The Parliament Members were also requested to join the world leaders to urge United Nations Framework Conventions on Climate Change (UNFCCC) to launch a scientific research study to understand the impact of the Tibetan plateau on global climate change and to consider the Boycott of Beijing Olympics 2022 to show solidarity with the immense human suffering in Tibet.