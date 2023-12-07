Third Day of Tibetan Parliamentary Delegation’s Tibet Advocacy in Delhi

Dharamshala, 6th Dec 2023: In accordance with the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile’s initiative to engage with key dignitaries, including Governors, Speakers of state legislatures, Chief Ministers, Members of Parliament, Members of legislative Assemblies, Tibet support groups, and the general public, a delegation comprising MP Serta Tsultrim, MP Lhagyari Namgyal Dolkar, and MP Geshe Atong Rinchen Gyaltsen on the third day of their advocacy in Delhi met with Shri Sushil Kumar Gupta, AAP MP Rajya Sabha; Shri. Indra Hang Subba, SKM MP Lok Sabha; Shri S. R. Kohli, NCPNational General Secretary, Administration; and Dr. Ram Madhav, RSS National Executive Member.

Choney Tsering, from the India Tibet Coordination Office (ITCO), accompanied the delegation during these meetings.