Tibetan Leaders Meet World Top Diplomats in New Delhi

New Delhi, Wednesday, 7 June 2023: In a three-day joint diplomatic outreach initiative of Kashag (cabinet) and parliament of Central Tibetan Administration, a series of meetings were held here with the Ambassadors or Deputy Ambassadors of at least 17 countries, including the US, Czech Republic, Lithuania and Taiwan.

The Tibetan delegation consisted of Sikyong Penpa Tsering, Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, Kalon Norzin Dolma, and members of the Standing Committee of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, viz. MP Tenpa Yarphel, MP Khenpo Kada Ngedup Sonam, MP Geshe Lharampa Gowo Lobsang Phende, MP Dorjee Tseten, MP Tsering Lhamo, MP Geshe Atong Rinchen Gyaltsen, MP Tsering Yangchen, MP Phurpa Dorjee Gyaldhong and MP Lobsang Thupten. The Delegation also included the Department of Information and International Relations’ Secretary Karma Choeying.

During this visit, the delegation held meetings with senior diplomats of about 17 countries, including American, European, Asian as well as other countries.

The delegation members were split into three groups, each led by Sikyong Penpa Tsering, Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel and Department of Information and International Relations’ Kalon Norzin Dolma.

“This joint advocacy of CTA was extremely successful in engaging with top diplomats of the world’s leading powers and garnering support for the Tibet issue”, said Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, addressing the press on the sidelines of the meetings.

Additionally, the delegation visited the Indian parliament and headquarters of Indian political parties. They also met with Indian MPs to discuss issues related with Tibet and Tibetan people.