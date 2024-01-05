Tibetan MPs Tenzin Jigdal and Wangdue Dorjee to visit South India

Dharamshala: As a part of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile’s periodical visitation program to visit Tibetan settlements and scattered communities, parliamentarians Tenzin Jigdal and Wangdue Dorjee are scheduled to visit Pune, Mumbai, Mundgod, and Goa from 10th to 23rd January, 2024.

On 10th January, the MPs will leave for Pune via Delhi from their respective places. They will have programs in Pune and Mumbai in the following days from 11th to 13th January. From 15th to 19th January, they will have engagements in Mundgod, followed by a program in Goa on 21st January. They will leave from Goa on 22nd January and reach their respective places on 23rd January.