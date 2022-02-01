Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile Bids Farewell to Former Secretary General Tsewang Ngodup

Dharamsala: Today the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile hosted a farewell lunch to the former Secretary-General of the Tibetan Parliamentary Secretariat, Mr. Tsewang Ngodup on his retirement.

In the presence of the Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang, members of the Standing Committee, and the former Secretary-General Tsewang Ngodup, the Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel expressed his appreciation to the former Secretary for dedicating many of his years in service of the Tibetan community.

Briefly explaining each of the responsibilities shouldered by the former Secretary over the three decades of his service, the Speaker lauded him for his sincerity and hard work especially in executing his responsibilities as the Secretary-General of the Tibetan Parliamentary Secretariat. Wishing a happy retirement and success in future endeavors, the former Secretary was presented with a Thangka painting of Guru Padmasambhava by the Speaker on behalf of the Parliament. Thereafter, members of the Standing Committee also presented traditional Tibetan scarves to the former Secretary.

Mr. Tsewang Ngodup, the former Secretary-General of the Tibetan Parliamentary Secretariat, in his parting speech shared his experience working as a Tibetan civil servant who has worked sincerely, truthfully, and transparently. The former Secretary then advised the staff members to work uprightly with full dedication and with sincere gratitude towards His Holiness the Dalai Lama following his valuable advice. Speaking on the importance of the Tibetan language and its preservation, he further encouraged the Parliamentary Secretariat’s staff to use only Tibetan in official correspondence and to pay special emphasis on improving the Tibetan language. Acknowledging the staff for their sincere cooperation during his service at the Parliamentary Secretariat, he advised all of the staff members to continue working to the best of their capabilities.