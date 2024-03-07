Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile Bids Farewell to Staff Phuntso Jorgye

Dharamshala, 6th March 2024: Today, the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile hosted a farewell tea party in honor of Office Assistant Phuntsok Jorgye from the parliamentary secretariat, marking his departure from Tibetan civil service after dedicatedly serving the Central Tibetan Administration for 10 years.

Throughout the past decade, Phuntsok contributed his skills and expertise across various positions within the Central Tibetan Administration. His journey began in 2013 at the Department of Home (DoH), and he subsequently served at the Tibetan Settlement Office in Delhi and the Kashag Secretariat’s History Documentation & Interim Placement Section. In 2021, he was transferred to the Tibetan Parliamentary Secretariat of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile.

Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang, alongside members of the Standing Committee, the Budget Estimate Committee, and the general-secretary and staff of the Tibetan Parliamentary Secretariat, commended Phuntsok for his unwavering dedication, hard work, and punctuality. Specifically acknowledging his role as one of the transcribers in the secretariat, the Deputy Speaker praised Phuntsok’s sincerity in fulfilling the responsibilities entrusted to him.

On behalf of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang conveyed her best wishes to Phuntsok. As a token of appreciation, Phuntsok Jorgye was presented with a ceremonial scarf and a small memento during the farewell gathering.