Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile donates INR 50,000/ to the victims of fire mishap of Ambala Tibetan Market

Dharamsala: Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile offered donation from the Chairman’s (Speaker’s) Relief Fund to the Tibetan Winter Sweater Sellers of Ambala Tibetan Market, Haryana who were affected by an unfortunate incident of fire mishap that occurred in the early morning of 21st January 2022.

The massive fire that engulfed all the ten shops of the Potala Tibetan Refugee Market at Ambala has caused devastation to the livelihoods of many of the Tibetans who are dependent on the annual winter businesses.

The sum of INR 50,000/- is a token to offer solidarity and support from the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile to families of the fire mishap.