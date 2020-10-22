Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile honors delegation of Foundation for Non-violent Alternatives (FNVA)

Dharamsala: Delegation members from Foundation for Non-violent Alternatives (FNVA) consisting of Trustee Mr. O. P Tandon, first-ever director of Tibetan Parliamentary and Policy Research Centre (TPPRC) established in 1994 by TPiE, Trustee Mr. Krishan Varma, Former Special Secretary of Cabinet Secretariat Govt. of India, and Chartered Accountant Mr. Samir Manocha visited Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile (TPiE) at 3:00 pm on 20 0ctober 2020. They were received by the Deputy Speaker Acharya Yeshi Phuntsok at his chamber.

Greeting the guests, the Deputy Speaker thanked them and FNVA for its longstanding support for Tibet’s issue and especially for organizing webinars on the issue of Tibet at the time of pandemic caused by the Wuhan originated Covid-19. During their conversation with him, the Deputy Speaker made them aware of the 154 self-immolations and other protests held against the oppressive Chinese regime by the Tibetans living in Tibet, CCP’s coercing of Tibetans into mass labor camps, Tibetan plateau turned into a war zone, and other alarming situations pertaining to Tibet. They were then presented and introduced each of the publications from TPiE, for which Mr. O. P Tandon expressed his appreciations. They then visited the Parliament hall.

Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile also hosted a dinner reception for them later in the evening at Hotel Tibet, McLeod Ganj. Deputy Speaker Acharya Yeshi Phuntsok welcomed them and introduced members of the standing committee and staff members of the Tibetan Parliamentary Secretariat.

Trustee Mr. O. P Tandon of FNVA thanked the Tibetan Parliament for the warm reception and shared how he was appointed director of TPPRC when it was first established. He further spoke on the books published during his directorship viz. Democratic Vision, A history of Tibet, Tibet: A Future Vision, Compiled speeches of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, political ideology, etc. TPPRC at that time was not just a government office but an important institute of the Tibetan movement which has organized debates and discussions and has also provided workshops to exiled Tibetan teachers and leaders.

Mr. Tandon was also a part of the first Pay Commission of the Central Tibetan Administration and has displayed the Thangka painting exhibition during the 50th Indian Independence Day. After the establishment of the Foundation for Non-violent Alternatives, he has done research on policy on Himalayan rivers and its relative challenges. The FNVA has published books like ‘ The state of ecology of Tibetan plateau’, and organized numerous panel discussions of Indian, Chinese, and Tibetan scholars. Even during the hard times caused by Covid-19, the FNVA has organized virtual discussions on the current situation of Tibet, China’s expansionist policy, the need of reviewing the Indian government’s policy on Tibet and China, etc.

Trustee Mr. Krishan Varma, Former Special Secretary of Cabinet Secretariat Govt. of India, thanked Deputy Speaker and members of the Standing Committee for the hospitality and expressed his happiness on meeting them. He has known Tibet’s issue for more than 40 years. Mr. Varma, who has a keen interest on Tibet’s issue and has even been to Tibet and visited the Potala Palace during his service in China as an Indian government official, said, ” Tibet’s issue should be given significant importance on international political platforms and global society.”

Likewise, CA Mr. Samir Manocha was very pleased to meet the members of the Parliament and he assured his full assistance if needed any help on matters related to the accounting and on FCR amendments and other financial rules of the Indian government. It was followed by a discussion between the guests and members of the Parliament on various topics.

The Trustees of the Foundation for Non-violent Alternatives (FNVA) also expressed their wish to organize panel discussions jointly with the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile in the future, which was gladly welcomed by the TPiE. They also assure their support on apprising important matters to the Indian government and Members of Parliament.

Lastly, the Deputy Speaker on behalf of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile presented them with Thangka paintings of the Buddha.