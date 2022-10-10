Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile hosts farewell tea party to the outgoing Standing Committee Members of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile

Dharamsala: Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile hosted a farewell tea party for the outgoing Standing Committee Members of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, Parliamentarians Lhagyari Namgyal Dolkar, Geshe Ngaba Gangri, and Choedak Gyatso at 11 am today in the Standing Committee Hall.

Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel thanked the outgoing parliamentarians for their cooperation in the last one year of working together as Standing Committee members of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile.

The Speaker mentioned that in the past year, the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, with the support and contribution from the members of the Standing Committee, has made significant accomplishments including the revival of the International Network of Parliamentarians on Tibet (INPaT), the revival of All Party Indian Parliamentary Forum for Tibet (APIPFT), hosting of 8th World Parliamentarians Convention on Tibet in Washington DC, outreach to Indian lawmakers in Delhi, visit to Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha, official visitation programs across India, and others.

The Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile also had the opportunity to host the US Special Coordinator for Tibetan issues Under Secretary Uzra Zeya, and many other dignitaries at the parliamentary secretariat and has also organised parliamentary brainstorming and strategic meeting. The Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile in the past one year held four parliament sessions, added the Speaker.

The Speaker finally wished them success in all their future endeavors as parliamentarians and presented them with the traditional scarves as a token of gratitude.