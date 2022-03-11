Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile hosts dinner in honor of Vice President Jiří Oberfalzer of Czech Senate

Dharamsala: Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile hosted a gala dinner in honor of Hon. Jiří Oberfalzer, Vice President of the Czech Senate, accompanied by his Advisor Mr. Petr Kostka, Mr. Adama Podhola, Third Secretary of Czech Embassy in New Delhi, Protocol Officer Ms. Radka Zemanová, and Interpreter Ms. Zuzana Vokurková at Hotel Tibet, Mcleod Ganj on 10th March 2022.

The Speaker thanked Hon. Jiří Oberfalzer for gracing the official commemoration of the 63rd Tibetan National Uprising Day confronting many challenges. Appealing continued support of Czech for the issue of Tibet, he informed of possible Tibetan Parliamentary delegation’s visitation programs to Czech if the pandemic risks subside and prayed for quick resolution of Tibet’s issue and for the restoration of peace in Ukraine. The Speaker congratulated the Vice-President and his team on receiving an audience with His Holiness the Dalai Lama earlier that day which becomes one of the few audiences granted by His Holiness after the outbreak of COVID-19.

Hon. Jiří Oberfalzer expressed his appreciation for the warm hospitality during his visit to Dharamsala. Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang, and members of the Standing Committee discussed varied issues with the Vice President of Czech Senate and as a token of gratitude, the Speaker presented Hon. Jiří Oberfalzer with a thangka of Buddha and the Deputy Speaker presented his staffers with the books of His Holiness the Dalai Lama.