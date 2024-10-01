Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile hosts farewell tea party to the outgoing Standing Committee Members

Dharamshala, 1st October 2024: The Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile hosted a farewell tea party today at 3 PM in the Standing Committee Hall for outgoing Standing Committee member Geshe Ngaba Gangri and Phurpa Dorjee Gyaldhong of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile.

Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel expressed gratitude for the outgoing members’ cooperation during their years of collaboration as Standing Committee members. He wished them success in their future endeavors and presented them with traditional ceremonial scarves as a token of appreciation.

Parliamentarian Gangri has served on the first and the third Standing Committee for two years in total. While parliamentarian Gyaldhong has served on the Standing Committee for three consecutive years, participating in its first, second, and third Standing Committee of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile.