Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile Hosts FNF led Delegation

Dharamshala: The Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile hosted a gala dinner on September 20, 2024, in honour of a delegation led by the Friedrich Naumann Foundation (FNF) Southeast Asia. The delegation included members of parliament, diplomats, editors, and other key individuals and was held at the Tibetan Institute of Performing Arts (TIPA).

Notable attendees included Frank Muller-Rosentritt, Member of the German Bundestag from the FDP, and Dr. Carsten Klein, Regional Head of FNF South Asia. Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang, along with other parliamentarians, attended the gathering.

The Deputy Speaker addressed the dinner gathering by welcoming the delegation consisting of varied professionals led by the FNF Southeast Asia including MPs, diplomats, Dr. Carsten led team of FNF, and others.

The Deputy Speaker noted that their previous meeting at the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile had to be brief due to an ongoing session with significant agendas. These included amendments to the Charter of Tibetans in Exile regarding the qualifications for the Supreme Justice Commissioner and the two other Justices of the Tibetan Supreme Justice Commission. The Deputy Speaker congratulated the members of the Tibetan parliament present for this notable accomplishment, which will pave the way for the appointments of the Justice Commissioners.

Speaking about the long-standing partnership between the Friedrich Naumann Foundation and the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, the Deputy Speaker noted that their collaboration began with the Tibetan Parliamentary and Policy Research Centre (TPPRC) in 1991. This marks over three decades of the FNF and TPiE partnership.

The Deputy Speaker emphasized that Tibet, during its darkest period, requires support from around the world. She urged listeners not to take everything said by Tibetans at face value but to investigate and research the true situation in Tibet. She highlighted His Holiness the Dalai Lama’s message about the importance of learning the truth and standing together to ensure that it prevails.

The Deputy Speaker further spoke about the previous World Parliamentarians’ Convention on Tibet (WPCTs) and invited the MPs to the upcoming convention.

Frank Muller-Rosentritt, Member of the German Bundestag from the FDP, addressed the importance of culture and its preservation in his speech. He praised the cultural performance presented by the Tibetan Institute of Performing Arts (TIPA) and emphasized the shared values of freedom and democracy between Germans and Tibetans.

Dr. Carsten, addressing the gathering, commended the Central Tibetan Administration for its smoothly functioning democratic system and dedicated leadership. He also declared that the members of the delegation would now serve as ambassadors for the Tibetan cause.

On the next day, September 20, 2024, the Deputy Speaker also met with Fayyaz Ismail, MP from Maldives who couldn’t join the dinner.