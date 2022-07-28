Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile organizes workshop on Strengthening democracy for Local Tibetan Assemblies

Phuntsokling, Odisha: A five-day workshop from 25th to 29th July 2022 on strengthening democracy at the grass root level for the Settlement Officers and Local Tibetan Assemblies of Odisha Phuntsokling Tibetan Settlement, Mainpat Phendeling Tibetan Settlement, and Bandara Norgyeling Tibetan Settlement is underway in Odisha. In addition to that members of the Regional Tibetan Freedom Movement of Odisha Tibetan settlement were also in attendance at the workshop. Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang and Parliamentarian Karma Gelek are the resource persons for the workshop organized by the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile.

The workshop started with a brief inaugural function, on the 25th of July, in the presence of Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang, Parliamentarian Karma Gelek, Acting Settlement Officer Thupten, LTA Chairman Tashi Tenzin, President of the Regional Tibetan Freedom Movement, and participants. The opening ceremony of the workshop started with the Acting Settlement Officer’s welcome speech, followed by addresses from Parliamentarian Karma Gelek, Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang, and others.

The Deputy Speaker in her address briefed the participants on the Tibetan Parliamentary Secretariat and its functioning. Speaking on the need of having properly functioning LTAs to strengthen democracy at the grassroots level, the Deputy Speaker reiterated the perks of democracy bestowed upon the Tibetan people by His Holiness the Dalai Lama and at the same time reminded attendees of the responsibility that comes along with it.

While Parliamentarian Karma Gelek shed some light on the aim and objective of organizing the workshop and its significance. He clarified that the Local Tibetan Assembly was formed as per the vision of His Holiness the Dalai Lama which is also enshrined in the Charter.

After that brief inaugural function, the first day of the workshop proceeded with Deputy Speaker elucidating the Parliamentary Procedures, mandates & structures to be followed in the assembly while raising starred questions, passing resolutions, making calling attention motion, and tabling legislative amendment proposals. She further clarified doubts raised by the participants.

The second day of the workshop continued with the Parliamentarian Karma Gelek imparting details of the rules and regulations pertaining to various account heads and budgets as enshrined in the Charter of exiled Tibetans, viz., Recurring Budget, Special Recurring Budget, and the Surkyol Budget. While the third day of the workshop was dedicated to the preparation of mock sessions to be held on the last two days of the workshop.

The ongoing workshop is being attended by 35 participants and in order to benefit maximum people with the understanding of democratic principles, the workshop, in addition to the members of LTAs, is also being provided to the members of the Regional Tibetan Freedom Movement and some interested participants.