Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile Passes Resolution of Gratitude to Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi

Dharamsala: Presided by Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, the fourth day of the Budget Session of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile began at 9:30 AM with the official resolution of gratitude to Hon’ble Nancy Pelosi, Speaker Emerita of the US House of Representatives and a long-time Tibet supporter as well as a friend of His Holiness the Dalai Lama.

The resolution recognizes the former US Speaker as one the most prominent and staunch supporters of Tibet, child rights, the environment, and the voice of the voiceless. It acknowledges Her Excellency’s unparalleled leadership and invaluable support in strengthening bipartisan support for Tibet in the US Congress and in the passing of a number of Tibet-related bills in the US House. The resolution, on behalf of all the Tibetans, offers gratitude to the former US Speaker for her lifelong commitment to the just cause of Tibet.

The resolution, tabled by Parliamentarian Tsering Lhamo and supported by Parliamentarian Lobsang Thupten, was passed unanimously with a thunderous standing ovation in the house.

The house then continued with deliberation and approval of the Recurring Budget of the Kashag Secretariat from the previous sitting, followed by deliberation and approval of the Special Recurring Budget and Surkyol Budget of the Kashag Secretariat.

Sikyong Penpa Tsering provided all the needed clarifications on the doubts raised in the house during the discussion.

The house also accorded welcome applause to Shri Pankaj Goyal, National General Secretary of Bharat Tibbat Sahyog Manch led delegation who had attended the afternoon session as observers.

Thereafter, the house deliberated on the Recurring Budget of the Department of Security with parliament members putting forward their queries on the procedure of applying/extending Registration Certificate (RC) for refugees, and questions on Exit Permit, Return Visa, Australian Tibetan Immigration Project, and numerous others which were duly answered by Kalon Gyari Dolma of the Department of Security.

Secretary-General Sonam Dorjee of the Tibetan Parliamentary Secretariat read out the leaves of absence and next week’s list of business.

Debate on the Recurring Budget of the Department of Security remains open for the next sitting.

The session adjourned at 5 pm until next Monday.