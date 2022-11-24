Tibetan Parliamentarian Attends the Dharma Entrance Ceremony of Choktrul Tenzin Yonten Gyatso Rinpoche

On behalf of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, Parliamentarian Geshe Lharampa Atuk Tseten attended the Dharma Entrance Ceremony of Choktrul Tenzin Yonten Gyatso Rinpoche on 18th November 2022 at the invitation of Drepung Gomang Taktser Ladang based at Mungod in Karnataka, South India.

Choktrul Tenzin Yonten Gyatso Rinpoche is recognized as the reincarnation of the late Taktser Rinpoche, the eldest brother of His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama who was the reincarnated lama of Kumbum monastery.

The Ceremony was attended by Drepung Tripa Geshe Kunchok Paksam, Secretary of Gaden Phodrang Mr. Tenzin Taklha, Drepung Gomang Abbot Jigme Gyatso, Drepung Loseling Abbot Lobsang Samten, Additional Secretary of Department of Religion & Culture of CTA Mr. Dudul Dorjee, Mundgod Tibetan Settlement Officer Ms. Lhakpa Dolma, Disciplinarians & lead chanters of the monastery and the attendants of Taktser Ladang.

On 19th November 2022, Felicitation ceremony of Choktrul Rinpoche was held and it was attended by Tibetan Parliamentarian Geshe Lharampa Atuk Tseten, Gaden Phodrang Secretary, Drepung Tripa, Additional Secretary of Deptt. of Religion & Culture, Former Abbots of Drepung Gomang & Loseling Monastery, Gaden Shartse & Jangtse Monastery, Ratoe Monastery, Former Gaden Triden, Shartse & Jangtse Monastery Choejey, Representatives of Sera Jhe, Sera Mey, Tashi Lungpo, Gyuto, Gyudmey Monasteries.

Thereafter, Geshes, the Representatives of different houses of the monasteries, Representatives of Tibetan Non-Governmental Organisations and residents of Mundgod settlement offered their traditional scarves.