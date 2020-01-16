Tibetan Parliamentarian Delegation Continues Tibet Advocacy in Taiwan

Tibetan Parliamentary Delegation with Ms. Me-Nu-Yu Member of the Legislative Yuan,Taiwan

Taiwan: A Tibetan Parliamentarian Delegation led by Parliamentarian Khenpo Sonam Tenphel including Parliamentarians; Serta Tsultrim, Yangchen Dolkar and Lobsang Choejor are on a week-long official visit to Taiwan and carrying out numerous official programs in Taiwan.

Parliamentarian Khenpo Sonam Tenphel presenting a souvenir to Ms. Me-Nu-Yu Member of the Legislative Yuan,Taiwan

On 14 January, the parliamentarian delegation visited Taiwan Foundation for Democracy(TFD) and met with Dr. Allen Peng, Director of the foundation and Director of the Research and Development Department. They had a wide range of discussions from Tibet and Taiwan’s relationship, His Holiness the Dalai Lama’s visions to the Evolution of democracy in exile and Central Tibetan Administration and informed them about the critical situation inside Tibet. They also discussed different ways to work in collaboration with the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile and the Taiwan Foundation for Democracy in near future.

The Tibetan Parliamentarian Delegation with Dr. Allen Peng, Director of Taiwan Foundation for Democracy (TFD)

The Tibetan Parliamentarian Delegation was further explained about the aims and objectives of the foundation. They were also informed that the foundation is established by the government and the board members of the foundation includes representatives of political parties and Parliamentarians. The member of the TFD also apprised on the significant activities carried out regarding democracy and human rights.

Later in the evening, the delegation visited some religious institutes in Taipei. After which the Delegation had discussions with the representatives of Non-Government Organisations of Taiwan during a dinner meeting. They had a vibrant discussion regarding Tibet and the delegation answered the queries raised by the members. Dignitaries including scholars and lawyers attended the dinner meeting.

On 15 January, Tibetan Parliamentarian Delegation met with Senior Parliamentarian Ms. Me-Nu-Yu and her colleague at the meeting room of Taiwan Parliament. Beginning with warm greetings and welcoming the Tibetan parliamentarian Delegation, Ms. Me-Nu-Yu briefed the delegation about how Taiwan Democracy, Human rights and gender equality is being improved through the legal system. She further spoke on China’s dictatorship regime, Sino-Tibet’s political situation, Taiwan and Tibet’s relationship and support to the cause of Tibet. Leader of the Tibetan Parliamentarian Delegation Khenpo Sonam Tenphel noted that Taiwan’s democracy and the nature of freedom in general and particularly the recent process of Presidential election are commendable. Parliamentarian Khenpo Sonam Tenphel stated that the delegation has been able to attend and observe the recent presidential election in person and finds many aspects in which Taiwan is praiseworthy. He further articulated on His Holiness the Dalai Lama’s visions, Central Tibetan Administration’s political stand, the evolution of democracy in exile, the urgent situation in Tibet emphasizing on the commitment of self-immolation, China’s authoritative policy and the need to bring moral change in the Chinese government on the basis of democracy and human rights in the future by Tibet and Taiwan collectively. After the brief interaction, the delegation was escorted to the parliament house and was provided a detailed explanation while they were taken on a tour around the parliament house.

Later that evening, the delegation met with elected parliamentarian of Taiwan Hung Sun-Han and a group of Tibet supporters. They had an interactive discussion on Tibet and exchanged opinions during the dinner.

The Tibetan Parliamentarian delegation’s official visit program is underway.

Tibetan Parliamentary Delegation interacting with Ms. Me-Nu-Yu Member of the Legislative Yuan,Taiwan