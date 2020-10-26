Deputy Speaker along with Parliamentarian meets Tibet supporters

Dharamsala: As per invitation proffered and in order to show respect and gratitude to Shri Swaroop Kumar Sharma and his family members, well-known long time Tibet supporters of Dharamsala, Deputy Speaker Acharya Yeshi Phuntsok along with Standing Committee member Parliamentarian Ngawang Tharpa and staff members of Parliamentary Secretariat officially attended a ceremonial event of Shri Swaroop Kumar Sharma’s daughter Priyanka today at 12 pm in McLeod Ganj, Dharamsala.

As India and specifically Himachal Pradesh has a tradition of inviting guests at the religious festivals, birthdays, retirements, and, weddings, Tibetan Parliamentarians were also invited to a ceremonial event by the Tibet supporter Shri Swaroop Kumar Sharma. Tibetan Parliamentarians expressed their gratitude to him and his family members for supporting the Tibetan cause for such a long time. In response, he and his family appreciated and expressed immense happiness for the Tibetan Parliamentarians’ presence at the ceremony.

The ceremony was attended by more than 100 people including Mr. Palden Dhondup, Secretary of Health (Central Tibetan Administration), Mr. Tsering Dhondup, Director of Tibetan Reception Centre (Dharamsala), Settlement Officer of Dharamsala, executive members of Indo Tibetan Friendship Association (ITFA), and many Tibetan residents of Dharamsala.