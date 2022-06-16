Tibetan Parliamentarians to visit North America

Dharamsala: Parliamentarians Geshe Lharampa Atuk Tseten, Kunga Sotop, Khenpo Kada Ngedup Sonam, Geshe Lharampa Gowo Lobsang Phende, Mingyur Dorjee, Geshe Atong Rinchen Gyaltsen, Tsering Dolma, Tenzin Jigdal, Choedak Gyatso, and Lobsang Thupten of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile will be officially visiting Washington DC and New York from 19th of June to 27th of June 2022.

The Parliamentarians will reach Washington, DC on the 19th of June 2022. They will have official engagements in Washington DC from 19th to 24th of June. Thereafter, they will have official program in New York from 25th to 27th of June.