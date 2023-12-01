Tibetan Parliamentary Delegation Advocates Tibet, Meets Indian Leaders and Tibet Supporters in Patna

Dharamshala: As part of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile’s program, a parliamentary delegation consisting of MP Kunga Sotop and MP Tenzin Jigdal commenced their official advocacy in Patna, Bihar on 26th Nov, 2023 and concluded on 30th Nov, 2023.

Upon their arrival, the MPs were warmly welcomed by members of the Indo Tibet Friendship Society, including Shri Surendra Kumar, the national co-convener of the core group for the Tibetan cause in India; Shri (Prof.) V N Upadhyay, General Secretary of ITFS Bihar; Er. KV Yadav, National Spokesperson of ITFS; Shri Rakesh Thakur, Advocate at Patna High Court and State executive member of ITFS Bihar; and Shri Prashant Gautam, the national co-convener of ITFS student wing.

Subsequently, the delegation held discussions with Shri Anil Hegde from the Janata Dal (United) party, a Member of the Parliament of India representing Bihar in the Rajya Sabha, and Shri Afaque Ahmad Khan, JDU National General Secretary and elected member of the Bihar Legislative Council.

On the following day, they met with Shri Shivanand Tiwari (RJD), former Rajya Sabha MP and former Cabinet Minister of the Bihar government earlier in the morning that day.

Later in the day, they held a meeting with His Excellency Shri Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, the Hon’ble Governor of Bihar, followed by a meeting with the Honorable Speaker of the Bihar Legislative Assembly, Shri Awadh Bihari Choudhary, at 3 PM.

In the evening, the two MPs engaged in discussions with Bihar Legislative Assembly Opposition leader Shri Vijay Kumar Sinha (BJP). During these meetings, the Tibetan lawmakers provided updates to the distinguished leaders on the Sino-Tibetan conflict.

As they held significant meetings to bolster support for the Tibetan cause on 28th Nov, they began their engagement with Shri Bashistha Narain Singh (JDU), a Rajya Sabha MP and a steadfast advocate for Tibet, who had actively participated in World Parliamentarians’ Conventions on Tibet (WPCTs) in Scotland and Canada.

Subsequently, the delegation met with Dr. Narendra Pathak, the director of the Jagjivan Ram Institute Of Parliamentary Studies And Political Research, and Shri Ram Chandra Purve, Deputy Chairman of the Bihar Legislative Council.

Later in the day, a pivotal meeting took place with Tibetan sweater sellers in Patna, in the presence of members of the Indo-Tibetan Friendship Society (ITFS) at 3 PM. The delegation engaged in discussions with Smt. Padmashree Usha Kiran Khan, the wife of the late Ram Chandra Khan, a retired IPS officer and former President of ITFS Bihar, who made significant contributions to the Tibetan freedom movement.

On 29th Nov, they held discussions with Shri Shrawan Kumar, Minister of Rural Development and Parliamentary Affairs in the Bihar Cabinet, as well as Shri Rameshwar Kumar Mahto (JDU), a member of the Bihar Legislative Council.

The delegation further engaged with Shri Arun Kumar (Former MP Lok Sabha, LJP party National Vice President) and Shri Ajay Almast (Former MLC), followed by meetings with Shri Ramakant Sharma, Senior Advocate, and Bihar State Bar Council Chairman; Dr. KN Singh, Additional Solicitor General Bihar; and Prof. N.K. Choudhary, former principal of Patna College.

Additionally, the Tibetan MPs visited the RJD Headquarters, where they were welcomed by Shri Jagdanand Singh, President of Rashtriya Janata Dal of Bihar; Shri Shyam Rajak ji, General Secretary of RJD, former MLA, and Cabinet Minister of Bihar Government; and Shri Tanveer Hassan, Former MLC.

On their final leg of their Patna program on 30th Nov, they engaged with notable figures in Bihar, including Shri Sanjay Paswan, Member of Bihar Legislative Council and former Union Minister; Shri Devesh Chandra Thakur, Chairman of the Bihar Legislative Council; Shri Udhay Narayan Choudhary, former Speaker of the Bihar Legislative Assembly; and Shri Devesh Kumar, Member of Bihar Legislative Council and Bihar BJP Vice President.

Acknowledging their efforts, the delegation was honored at a Women Empowerment function in the Bihar Legislative Council hall, where Shri Ram Chandra Purve, Bihar Legislative Council Deputy Chairman, presented their felicitation. Additionally, they participated in a media interaction event, engaging with members of the press.

The delegation expressed sincere appreciation to the Indo Tibet Friendship Society Members for their support during the 5-day advocacy program in Patna. Gratitude was extended to individuals including Shri Surendra Kumar, National Co-Convener Core Group for Tibetan Cause, India; Prof. Pramod Kumar Sharma, Executive Committee of ITFS; Prof. V N Upadhyay, General Secretary ITFS Bihar; Shri KV Yadav, National Spokesperson ITFS; Shri Rakesh Thakur, Advocate Patna High Court, State Executive Member ITFS Bihar; and Shri Prashant Gautam, National Co-Convener ITFS Student Wing.

The Tibetan MPs will continue their advocacy in the state of Jharkhand.