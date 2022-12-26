Tibetan Parliamentary delegation advocates Tibet on fourth day of campaign

Delhi: On the fourth day of the ongoing Tibetan Parliamentary delegation’s Tibet advocacy campaign in Delhi, the delegation’s first group comprising of Parliamentarians Khenpo Kada Ngedup Sonam, Tsering Yangchen, and Phurpa Dorjee Gyaldhong accompanied by Choenyi Tsering, ITCO staff called on Shri. Vijay Kumar Singh, Minister of Civil Aviation and Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways, and the delegation’s second group comprising of Parliamentarians Serta Tsultrim, Geshe Lharampa Gowo Lobsang Phende, and Lobsang Thupten accompanied by Parliamentary Secretariat staff Tenzin Seldon paid a courtesy call Shri Ajay Kumar Mishra, Minister of State for Home Affairs of India.

Thereafter, members of both groups called on Shri Jayram Ramesh, Member of Rajya Sabha and Shri Ashok Bajpai, Member of Rajya Sabha.