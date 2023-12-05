Tibetan Parliamentary Delegation Begins Tibet Advocacy Program in Delhi

Dharamshala: In alignment with the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile’s initiative to engage with key dignitaries, including Governors, Speakers of state legislatures, Chief Ministers, Members of Parliament, Members of legislative Assemblies, Tibet support groups, and the general public, a delegation comprising MP Serta Tsultrim, MP Lhagyari Namgyal Dolkar, and MP Geshe Atong Rinchen Gyaltsen commenced their Tibet advocacy program in Delhi on December 4, 2023.

The delegation initiated their efforts by meeting Shri Dushyant Gautam, BJP National General Secretary, and Rajya Sabha MP, followed by subsequent meetings with Shri Abhay Verma, MLA of Delhi; Shri Gurdeep Singh Sappal, Advisor to Mallikarjun Kharge – President of the Indian National Congress; and Shri Ram Niwas Goel, Hon’ble Speaker, Delhi Vidhan Sabha.

Choney Tsering, from the India Tibet Coordination Office (ITCO), accompanied the delegation during these meetings.