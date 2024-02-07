Tibetan Parliamentary Delegation Calls on CM, Deputy CM of Chhattisgarh

Dharamshala: As part of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile’s advocacy program in various Indian states, a delegation consisting of MP Geshe Ngawa Gangri and Tenzin Choezin met with Shri Vishnu Deo Sai, Chief Minister, and Shri Vijay Sharma, Deputy Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh. During the meeting with the CM, the Tibetan MPs highlighted the issues faced by Tibetan residents of the Mainpat Tibetan Settlement, in addition to reiterating the concerns previously submitted in an appeal from the Tibetan Settlement office of Mainpat. The Tibetan lawmakers, accompanied by Tibetan Settlement Officer Yangtso, urged for the implementation of the Tibetan Rehabilitation Policy of 2014 in the state.

In discussions with the CM and the Deputy CM, the MPs provided a comprehensive overview of the evolution of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, the status of the Tibetan diaspora, the current critical situation in Tibet, and various other pressing issues. As a gesture of appreciation, the CM and the Deputy CM were honored with souvenirs from the Tibetan Parliament and ceremonial scarves.

Accompanied by Research Director Dr. Vivek Tripathi, Dr. Ghanshyam Sahu, and Vice-Chancellor Dr. Girish Chandel, the delegation visited Indra Gandhi Krishi Vishwavidyalaya and its research center. They actively participated in the gathering focused on agriculture research and also offered brief insights into the Sino-Tibetan conflict.