Tibetan parliamentary delegation calls on Deputy CM, advocated Tibet in Bhopal

Dharamshala: As part of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile’s state advocacy programs, a delegation comprising MPs Geshe Ngawa Gangri and Tenzin Choezin initiated their advocacy efforts in Bhopal.

Upon their arrival in Bhopal, the MPs received a warm welcome from members of the Indo-Tibetan Friendship Association. On January 26th, they were visited by Shri Giriraj Kishore, Shri Radhe Maharaj, Smt. Anita Ji, and other members of the Bharat Tibbat Sahyog Manch (BTSM) at the Circuit House. The purpose of this meeting was to extend a welcome to the Tibetan lawmakers, engage in discussions, and plan their advocacy programs within the city.

Following this, a meeting was held with Smt. Malti Rai, the mayor of Bhopal, during which the MPs advocated for Tibet and highlighted the current situation in the region. Subsequently, they met with (Mahant) Shri Shri Ram Pravesh Dasji Maharaj of Gufa Mandir.

A lunch meeting was hosted by Shri Dinesh Yadav, a member of the Bhartiya Janta Yuva Murcha, in honor of the MPs. During the meeting, they conveyed their greetings to Pandit Bhanwar Lal Sharma and introduced the functioning of the Central Tibetan Administration.

The state government facilitated the accommodation and transportation.

On 27th January 2024, they went to the NRI Group of Institutions in Bhopal. Addressing an audience of over 500 students and faculty members, the Tibetan lawmakers shed light on the Sino-Tibetan conflict, delving into the intricate details of the current alarming situation in Tibet. They expressed gratitude to India and its citizens for their unwavering support and solidarity with Tibet and Tibetans, while appealing for consistent support. The Chairman of the NRI Group of Institutions announced providing scholarships and seats for ten Tibetan students in the institution.

They then paid a courtesy call to Shri Suni Pandey, Vice-Chair of the Bhopal Development Authority. During their meeting, the MPs highlighted the importance of Tibet and engaged in a discussion about the current situation in the region.

They also sought meetings with Smt. Krishna Gaur, Minister of State (Independent Charge) in the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly. The delegation advocated for a peaceful resolution to the Sino-Tibetan conflict. Subsequently, a lunch meeting was graciously hosted by Smt. Kusum Chaturvedi, Counselor/Pradhan for Ward no 2.

The Tibetan parliamentarians further met with the Ex-Army Association of Bhopal. Additionally, representatives of the Buddhist Community in Bhopal joined them to explore avenues for supporting the Tibetan people’s movement. The meeting concluded with an invitation for the Tibetan delegation to visit Bodh Vihar, extending the solidarity of the local Buddhist community.

On 28th January 2024, they extended a courtesy call to Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda of Madhya Pradesh. During their meeting, the Tibetan MPs briefed the Deputy CM on the current critical situation inside Tibet, emphasizing the significance of Tibet to India with supporting documents.

Addressing the Sino-Tibetan conflict and the pressing issues in Tibet, the MPs participated in discussions at the 26th DIGIANA-IES Inter Press Cricket Tournament 2024. They also attended the 8th International Buddhist Festival, where they spoke on the importance of Tibetan Buddhism among other topics, engaging with members of the Buddhist community from India and seven other countries.

Following these events, the delegation received a warm reception at Sant Hirdaram Girls College and visited the ashram of Paramhans Sant Hirdaram Sahibji (1906-2006). Subsequently, the MPs held a meeting with approximately 15 women members of the Bharat Tibbat Sahyog Manch (BTSM), followed by a public talk attended by around 300 Indian Buddhist followers of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar. During this session, they introduced Tibetan Buddhism and discussed strategies to strengthen the connection between the two communities.