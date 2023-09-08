Tibetan Parliamentary Delegation Calls on Thiksay Rinpoche and other Ladakhi Leaders

Dharamshala: Concurring with the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile’s ongoing advocacy tour in Ladakh, a parliamentary delegation consisting of parliamentarians Dawa Tsering, Yeshi Dolma, and Tenpa Yarphel continued their Tibet advocacy campaign in Ladakh.

On 7th September, the MPs paid a courtesy visit to Thiksay Rinpoche – former member of Rajya Sabha, followed by visits to Shri Ngawang Rinzin Jorba, former minister of Tourism; and Shri Tsering Dorjee – Vice president of Leh Ladakh Buddhist Association, former Chairman of Ladakh Autonomous Hill development council, and former J&K Cabinet Minister.

During their meetings, the Tibetan lawmakers advocated support for the just cause of Tibet and presented them with the ten-point appeal letter from the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile. They were also presented with a Tibetan ceremonial scarf (Khata), and TPiE documents outlining the issue of Tibet.

The Tibetan parliamentary delegation also attended the final match of the Climate Cup, the first-ever professional football event in Ladakh, between the teams of the Tibetan National Sports Association and Delhi FC.