Tibetan Parliamentary Delegation Calls on UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak

Dharamshala: Continuing the Tibet advocacy program of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile in Uttar Pradesh, a parliamentary delegation comprising MPs Lopon Thupten Gyaltsen, Wangdue Dorjee, and Pema Tso paid a courtesy call on Shri Brajesh Pathak, Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, on November 27, 2023. The Deputy CM was briefed on the situation in Tibet and appealed for his continued support in resolving the Sino-Tibetan conflict, to which he reaffirmed his commitment.

During the meeting with the director of Hindustan Samachar, they discussed the need for unbiased news coverage from the Indian media, especially with China spreading disinformation about Tibet. Subsequently, the delegation called upon Shri Kunwar Manvendra Singh, Chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council, advocating for the resolution of the Sino-Tibetan conflict and toured the legislative house.

They also held a meeting with Shri Alok Kumar Rai, the Vice-Chancellor of Lucknow University, and other faculty members to discuss the critical situation in Tibet, particularly China’s Sinicizing of the education system in Tibet. Additionally, the delegation met with Shri Dinesh Sharma, former UP Deputy CM and former Rajya Sabha MP, Shri Laxmi Narayan Singh, Minister of Dairy Development, Animal Husbandry, Fisheries in the UP Cabinet, and other distinguished dignitaries to discuss the Sino-Tibetan conflict.

The Tibetan parliamentary delegation, accompanied by Shri (Dr.) Sanjey Shukla – President of the All India Bharat Tibbat Samvad Manch, and Tibetan sweater sellers in Lucknow, attended the Hindu festival of Chandra Deva on Kartika Purnima and the Tibetan calendar’s full moon later in the day. They answered questions from the media.

During their advocacy, three representatives of the Tibetan sweater sellers of Lucknow were also present with the Tibetan lawmakers.