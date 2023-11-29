Tibetan Parliamentary Delegation Calls on UP Governor, Speaker of State Legislative Assembly, and others

Dharamshala: Continuing their Tibet advocacy in Uttar Pradesh, a delegation from the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, comprised of MPs Lopon Thupten Gyaltsen, Wangdue Dorjee, and Pema Tso, held meetings with key dignitaries in the state. The delegation called upon Smt. Anandiben Patel, Hon’ble Governor of Uttar Pradesh, Shri Satish Mahana, Speaker of the UP Legislative Assembly, Shri Akhilesh Yadav, Leader of the Opposition, Shri Surya Pratap Shahi, Minister for Agriculture, Agriculture Education, and Agriculture Research in the Uttar Pradesh Government, as well as other distinguished leaders.

Their began with a visit to Kamal Jyoti, BJP’s printing press, where they were briefed on the press’s plan to publish a book on Tibet. During this visit, the Tibetan MPs shared insights into the ongoing situation and received questions from the press’s media. They also met with Shri Samdesh Meshram, also known as Samten Yeshi, a devoted Tibet supporter who has organized cycle-rally campaigns to raise awareness about Tibet.

Subsequently, the delegation paid a courtesy call on Shri Satish Mahana, Speaker of the UP Legislative Assembly. During the meeting, the MPs briefed him about the critical situation in Tibet, highlighting issues such as the destruction of Tibetan language, culture, and religion due to oppressive Chinese policies. The MPs appealed for stronger support from both the Indian central and state governments. The Speaker expressed solidarity with the plight of Tibetans and assured the delegation of the state legislative’s unwavering support. Additionally, the Tibetan MPs met with Shri Akhilesh Yadav, Leader of the Opposition, to further discuss and garner support for their cause in advocating for Tibet.

In the evening, the delegation courteously called on Smt. Anandiben Patel, the Hon’ble Governor of Uttar Pradesh. They provided a comprehensive briefing to the governor on the distressing situation concerning the erosion of Tibetan language, culture, and religion in Tibet under Chinese rule. The delegation earnestly appealed for sustained support for the Tibetan cause from the state government, emphasizing the specific challenges faced by Tibetan sweater sellers in the region. The governor graciously reaffirmed her unwavering support for the cause.

Before concluding their day, Tibetan MPs paid a courtesy visit to Shri Surya Pratap Shahi, the Minister for Agriculture, Agriculture Education, and Agriculture Research in the Uttar Pradesh Government, and other esteemed leaders. Emphasizing Tibet’s historical status as an independent nation, they underscored that since China’s annexation of Tibet in 1959, it has persistently engaged in conflicts with neighbouring countries and globally. The delegation pointed out that Tibetans, under the guidance of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, advocate for truth and a non-violent approach to address the longstanding Sino-Tibetan conflict.

Expressing gratitude to the Indian central and state governments for their unwavering support spanning over six decades, the Tibetan representatives appealed for India’s continuous backing until the resolution of the Sino-Tibetan conflict. In response, Minister Shahi reaffirmed his steadfast support for the Tibetan cause.