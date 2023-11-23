Tibetan Parliamentary delegation calls on Uttarakhand Chief Secretary, Dehradun Mayor, and MLA

Dharamshala: Concurring with the parliamentary advocacy programs in various Indian states, a Tibetan parliamentary delegation comprising MPs Lopon Thupten Gyatsen, Wangdue Dorjee, and Pema Tso conducted visits to key officials on November 22, 2023. Their itinerary included meetings with Shri. Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, Chief Secretary of Uttarakhand; Shri Sunil Uniyal Gama, Mayor of Dehradun; Shri Vinod Chamoli, MLA from Dharampur; and others.

The day commenced with a meeting with Shri Sunil Uniyal Gama, the Mayor of Dehradun, followed by discussions with Shri Vinod Chamoli, MLA from Dharampur, and Shri Sanjeev Kumar Sundriyal, News Editor of Doordarshan, Dehradun, along with two senior news reporters. The Tibetan Parliament in Exile (TPiE) delegation participated in interviews, shedding light on the current situation inside Tibet and emphasizing the historical ties between India and Tibet.

On the same day, the delegation extended a courtesy call to Shri Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, Chief Secretary of Uttarakhand, and Smt. Nivedita Kukreti Kumar, Additional Secretary Home. During their interaction, they expressed gratitude to the Indian central and state governments for their enduring support to the Tibetan community over the decades. Additionally, the delegation appealed for the implementation of the Tibetan Rehabilitation Act of 2014 in the state and requested continued support for Tibet.

Both the Chief Secretary and Additional Secretary affirmed their commitment to ongoing support and the government’s assistance, particularly emphasizing their dedication to the well-being of Tibetan residents in the state.