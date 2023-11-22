Tibetan Parliamentary Delegation Calls Upon Uttarakhand Governor and Former Chief Minister

Dharamshala: A Tibetan parliamentary delegation, consisting of Parliamentarians Lopon Thupten Gyaltsen, Wangdue Dorjee, and Pema Tso, paid courtesy calls to Governor Shri Gurmit Singh of Uttarakhand and Shri. Bhagat Singh Koshyari, former Governor of Maharashtra and former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, as part of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile’s Tibet advocacy campaign in various Indian states on November 21, 2023.

During their meeting with Shri. Koshyari, the Tibetan delegation expressed gratitude for his support to the Tibetan cause and the assistance provided to Tibetan settlements, monasteries, and schools in the state. The former CM assured continued solidarity and support for the Tibetans.

In their meeting with Shri. Gurmit Singh, the governor shared his experience of serving in the Indian army and his visits to China and Ürümqi, the capital of the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. Mentioning his deep respect for the Dalai Lama, he read through the ten points of the appeal of the TPiE, commended its concise content, and expressed continued support for Tibet.

The Tibetan delegates informed the governor of the alarming situation inside Tibet, with China implementing policies of ethnic cleansing and the further eradication of Tibetan culture and people. After the illegal occupation of Tibet, China has been creating conflicts at the borders of India and has issued maps claiming Arunachal as part of China. Therefore, they emphasized the need for a strategic Indian policy in dealing with China. They also invited the governor to visit Dharamshala, the seat of the Central Tibetan Administration, and Tibetan settlements and monasteries in the state.