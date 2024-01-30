Tibetan parliamentary Delegation Commences Tibet Advocacy in Indore

Dharamshala: As part of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile’s state advocacy programs, a delegation led by MPs Geshe Ngawa Gangri and Tenzin Choezin commenced their advocacy efforts in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

Shri Yash Vardhan and other members of Bharat Tibbat Sahyog Manch warmly welcomed the Tibetan MPs upon their arrival in Indore.

On January 29th, they conducted a talk session at Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) University in Indore. During the session, they shed light on the critical situation in Tibet, discussed the evolution of the democratic polity of the Central Tibetan Administration, and underscored the significance of Tibet to India. This engaging dialogue took place with students and faculty members of the school of journalism and mass communication of the university.

After an interactive Q&A session, the MPs honored Dr. Sonali Nargunde with a Tibetan ceremonial scarf and presented her with the book titled ‘Tibet: A Political History.’ Additionally, Tibet-related documents were distributed to the students.

Continuing their efforts, the MPs delivered talks at Renaissance College, addressing the alarming situation in Tibet and advocating for the just cause of Tibet. Shri Swapnil Kothari, the Chancellor of the college, was presented with the book ‘Tibet: A Political History’ and a Tibetan scarf.

In the final leg of their activities, the MPs briefed an audience of over 100 members of Abhyas Mandal, a club of media professionals. They covered topics such as the evolution of the democratic polity of the Central Tibetan Administration, the critical situation inside Tibet, the significance of Tibet to India, and other pressing issues.