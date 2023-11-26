Tibetan Parliamentary Delegation Commences Tibet Advocacy in Uttar Pradesh

Dharamshala: Continuing the Tibet advocacy program of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, a delegation comprising MP Lopon Thupten Gyaltsen, MP Wangdue Dorjee, and MP Pema Tso has commenced engagements in Uttar Pradesh after successfully concluding activities in Uttarakhand.

On November 25th, the delegation met with the Lucknow-based Core Group for Tibetan Cause – India and the president of Bharat Tibet Samvad Manch, Shri (Dr.) Sanjay Shukla, to discuss Tibet advocacy in the state. Additionally, they held a meeting with Shri Shivpal Singh Yadav, MLA of the Samajwadi Party.

The Tibetan MPs also had a significant encounter with Smt. Sushma Kharakwal, the Mayor of Lucknow, where they presented her with a memento from the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile and advocacy documents.

The Mayor expressed concern for the Tibetan cause and assured the delegation of the best possible care for Tibetan sweater sellers in Lucknow. The parliamentary delegation highlighted the critical situation inside Tibet, emphasizing the severe impact of Chinese policies on Tibetan language, culture, and the environment.

They reaffirmed Tibet’s historical independence and drew attention to the current border issues faced by India due to China’s illegal invasion of Tibet, urging local authorities to address these concerns.

Later in the evening, the delegation met with Shri Dharampal Singh, BJP President of Uttar Pradesh, briefing him on the alarming situation in Tibet and the Sino-Tibetan relationship.

They expressed gratitude for his ongoing support to the Tibetan cause and appealed for continued assistance, receiving assurance of support from Singh. The meeting also included key figures such as Shri (Dr.) Sanjay Shukla, President of Core Group for Tibetan Cause – India and Bharat Tibet Samvad Manch; Shri Kamlesh Mishra, Bhartiya Janta Party Awadh; Shri Gyan Tiwari, MLA; Sri Ravindra Upadhyay, Vibhag Sangathan Miatri; Shri Rahul Balmiki, State Secretary of BJPSC Morcha; Shri Bharat Dixit, In charge of state office; Shri Vinit Shukla, Vidhansabha Prabhari Sareni, Raebareli; and Shri Prakash Upadhyay, Regional Co-Convenor Election Management Department.

Later that night, the delegation proceeded to Kusinagara, where they met with Shri Rajnikant Mani, MLA of Kushinagar, on November 26th, 2023. They briefed him on the Sino-Tibetan conflict and its significance to India, expressing gratitude for the support provided to thousands of pilgrims traveling to the holy land, especially to Namgyal Monastery.

Subsequently, they paid their respects at the Ramabhar Stupa and other holy sites associated with the Buddha’s parinirvana. The delegation is scheduled to depart for Ayodhya later in the afternoon today.