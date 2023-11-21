Tibetan Parliamentary Delegation Commences Tibet Advocacy in Uttarakhand

Dharamshala: A Tibetan parliamentary delegation consisting of Parliamentarians Lopon Thupten Gyaltsen, Wangdue Dorjee, and Pema Tso, as a part of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile’s Tibet advocacy campaign in various Indian states, began their engagement in Uttarakhand. Their program is scheduled from 20th Nov to 2nd Dec 2023.

On 20th November, the parliamentary delegation had a meeting with Bharat-Tibet Samanvay Sangh’s (BTSS) President Prof. P. D Juyul, BTSS Dehradun’s President Dr. Giresh Singh Negi, and Mrs. Rama Goyal – a member of BTSS and social worker. The Tibetan delegates extended their gratitude to India and its people, especially the state of Uttarakhand for their steadfast support to the cause of Tibet and Tibetans living in exile. During the meeting, the current alarming situation of Tibet’s language, culture, environment, human rights, and others under Chinese rule was brought up and the Tibet supporters were appealed to continue their invaluable support in resolving the Sino-Tibetan conflict. The Tibetan MPs also presented the Tibet supporters with Tibetan ceremonial scarves, TPiE souvenirs, a TPiE publication entitled ‘Why Tibet Matters to India’, and a copy of the historic Shakabpa Passport – a passport issued by the then Government of Independent Tibet to the Finance Minister Tsepon Wangchuk Deden.

The Tibet supporters shared their coordination with the Tibetan Settlement Office and Tibetan NGOs based in Dehradun and briefed the TPiE delegation on the main two functions of the BTSS which are garnering supporters for Tibet and seeking pilgrimage to Mount Kailash without any restrictions. They informed that BTSS has advocated Tibet all over India and assured continuing their effort. Speaking on the benefits of Tibetan medicine, they also spoke about the possibility of starting a Tibetan study at Doon University.