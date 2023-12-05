Tibetan Parliamentary Delegation Conclude Tibet Advocacy in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh

Dharamshala: As per the program of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, a parliamentary delegation consisting of MPs Lopon Thupten Gyaltsen, Wangdue Dorjee, and Pema Tso successfully concluded their official Tibet advocacy program in the states of Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

Concurring with the ongoing state legislative session, Tibetan MPs made an effort on their final day of the program to meet with Chief Minister Shri Yogi Adityanath and other ministers. Despite being unable to secure an appointment, they submitted appeal letters from the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile along with relevant documents through the Personal Assistant of Shri Swadantra Dev Singh, Ministry of Jal Shakti. During the interaction, they briefed him on the current alarming situation inside Tibet and other pertinent issues.

Following that, they convened a meeting with Shri Keshav Prassad Maurya, the Deputy Chief Minister, and MLAs. During the session, they presented appeal letters along with a copy of the significant Shakabpa Passport, issued to Finance Minister Tsepon Wangchuk Deden by the former Government of Independent Tibet. Additionally, they shared relevant documents and provided a comprehensive briefing on the deterioration of Tibetan language, culture, religion, and environment.