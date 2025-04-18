Tibetan Parliamentary Delegation Concludes Official Visit to Goa

Dharamshala: As part of the program of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, parliamentarians Geshe Monlam Tharchin and Kunga Sotop successfully concluded their official visit to Goa.

On 10th April, 2025, after successfully completing their program in Mundgod, they departed to Goa. Upon their arrival in Goa, they were welcomed by representatives of the Calangute and Baga Tibetan Traders Association – Tashi Rabten, Sonam Wangmo, and Nyima Tsering. They were briefed about the Goa program as arranged by the Chief Representative Office of South Zone.

On the next day, they visited Goa University, where Professor Ganesh Sommaiya welcomed them. They proceeded to Professor Jonna Coelho’s teaching section, where Professor Ganesh delivered a welcome speech emphasizing the importance of raising awareness about the Tibet issue. Tsewang Chophel, a senior Tibetan resident in Goa, introduced the two parliamentarians and the Central Tibetan Administration. The parliamentarians then spoke about His Holiness the Dalai Lama’s great deeds, the democratic framework of the Central Tibetan Administration, and the critical situation inside Tibet. They raised awareness about the Tibet issue and appealed to the new generation Indians for their support. After Professor Jonna Coelho’s thank-you speech, they visited her office for an in-depth discussion on Tibet-related matters and how to provide assistance to Tibetan residents in Goa. Professor Jonna is known to be highly knowledgeable about the Tibet issue and a strong supporter of the Tibetan cause. Tsewang Chophel and Tibetan Traders Association representatives Tashi Rabten and Sonam Wangmo also attended this meeting.

In the evening, they met with Tibetan traders from Calangute and Baga. Tsering Chophel presented a brief history of the Tibetan traders and delivered a welcome speech. The two parliamentarians introduced the critical situation inside Tibet and provided detailed guidance on how individual Tibetans should fulfill their responsibilities as Tibetan nationals, maintain harmonious relations with local residents, and preserve Tibetan religion and culture, all in accordance with His Holiness the Dalai Lama’s advice to maintain good ethical conduct regardless of where Tibetans are scattered. Chophel then expressed gratitude and reported that regardless of their small numbers, Tibetans living in Goa maintain internal harmony and conduct Tibet-related campaigns with humble and ethical behavior.

On 12th April, 2025, the two parliamentarians arrived at the Tibetan market in Vasco, where they were welcomed by local Tibetan traders Karma Yeshe, Wangyal, and other Tibetan residents. After touring the market, they provided guidance on proper conduct and held in-depth discussions on Tibet-related issues, thus concluding their official tour program.