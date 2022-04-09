Tibetan Parliamentary Delegation concludes Tibet Advocacy Campaign visiting Embassies of Taiwan, US and others

New Delhi: Tibetan Parliamentary Delegation led by Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang and consisting of Parliamentarians Tenpa Yarphel, Khenpo Kada Ngedup Sonam, and Phurpa Dorjee Gyaldhong has successfully concluded Tibet advocacy campaign in the capital by reaching out to 43 Indian lawmakers & Ministers and by visiting embassies of Taiwan, the USA, and others. The advocacy campaign which was scheduled from 4th to 8th April was extended for two extra days to make the most out of their visit to Delhi.

Tibetan delegates, on the first three days of campaign, have reached out to 37 Indian MPs from cross political parties (including Ministers) and have apprised on the ever-critical situation in Tibet with the human rights violations, environmental degradation, cultural assimilation, population transfer, racial discrimination, economic and educational marginalization, and cultural repression happening there. They urged the Indian lawmakers to take a leading role in expressing concerns over the unlawful things happening in Tibet and join the world leaders to urge United Nations’ Framework Conventions on Climate Change (UNFCCC) to launch scientific research to study the impact of ecological imbalance on the Tibetan plateau to the global climate.

On the final four days of their Tibet Advocacy Campaign, Tibetan Parliamentary delegation members led by the Deputy Speaker visited the Taiwan embassy where they met with Ambassador Baushuan, Mumin Chen, Deputy Representative, Robert, HSIEH Bor-Huei, Deputy Representative, Peters L.Y. Chen, Assistant Representative Director, Education Division, and Steven Liu, Immigration Officer. Discussing the commutality between the people of Tibet and Taiwan, they interacted on student exchange programs, Mandarin language study scholarships, and varied other issues of shared interest. Likewise, Tibetan delegates also visited embassies of other countries in India including the Embassy of the United States of America in Delhi.

The Tibetan Parliamentarians also had opportunity of meeting Shri Tapir Gao, MP Lok Sabha (BJP), Shri Baijayant Jay Panda, Vice President of BJP and a former MP of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, Shri Jamyang Namgyal Tsering, MP Lok Sabha (BJP), Shri Amarendra Dari Singh, MP Rajya Sabha (RJD), and Shri Jairam Ramesh, former Minister and former MP (INC) before concluding their official advocacy campaign on 9th of April, 2022.

The seven-day Tibet Advocacy Campaign was covered in major national and local media outlets including the Hindustan Times, WION, Zee TV, ETV, Live Cities, Voice of America, Voice of Tibet, and Radio Free Asia.