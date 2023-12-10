Tibetan Parliamentary Delegation Concludes Tibet Advocacy in Delhi

Dharamshala: A delegation of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile comprising MP Lhagyari Namgyal Dolkar, and MP Geshe Atong Rinchen Gyaltsen successfully concluded their official program in Delhi by meeting Indian Members of Parliament, leaders of political parties, and speaking at different colleges and universities for the past six days.

On 9th December, they met with Shri (Dr.) Sasmit Patra, MP Lok Sabha; Shri Wanweiroy Kharlukhi, MP Rajya Sabha; and Shri J P Aggarwal, former union minister and general secretary of Congress.

Acharya Yeshi Phuntsok, former Deputy Speaker of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, and Choney Tsering, from the India Tibet Coordination Office (ITCO), accompanied the delegation during these meetings.