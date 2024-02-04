Tibetan Parliamentary Delegation Concludes Tibet Advocacy in Goa

Dharamshala: A delegation from the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, consisting of MPs Geshe Lharampa Atuk Tseten, Tsaneytsang Dhondup Tashi, and Tsering Yangchen, successfully concluded their official Tibet advocacy program in Goa. During their visit, they engaged with the Speaker, Deputy Speaker of the state assembly, state ministers, and MPs.

On January 27th, the MPs were approached by President Tashi Rapten and representatives of Tibetan sweater sellers from Calangute and Baga, who shared their grievances. The Tibetan MPs recommended that the garment sellers’ representatives join them in meetings with state leaders. Accompanied by Sonam Tsomo, Nyima Tsering, Kangnga, and Jinpa, the Tibetan MPs received assurances of assistance from key leaders in addressing their grievances.

On the following day, they engaged in a meeting with Shri Vishwajit Rane, the Minister for Health, TCP, Forest, Urban Development, Women & Child Development of Goa. The Tibetan MPs presented the Minister with a souvenir from the Tibetan Parliament and a ten-point appeal letter, passionately advocating for the just cause of Tibet. Subsequently, they had the privilege of meeting with Shri Pratapsingh Rane, a former Chief Minister of Goa and the father of Shri Vishwajit. Celebrating his 85th birthday on the day of the meeting, Shri Pratapsingh Rane, who served as the Chief Minister of Goa an impressive seven times, played a pivotal role in leading the fight against Portuguese rule in Goa in 1961.

In the afternoon, the members of the Parliament attended the new election meeting of the working committee of the Indian Buddhist Association, Vishwabhushan Samit – followers of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar. MP Tsering Yangchen gave a talk on the working of the Tibetan Parliament-in–Exile, and Members of the Parliament, including Dhondup Tashi, spoke about the situation of boarding schools in Tibet, and Geshe Lharampa Atuk Tseten, spoke about religious harmony. Finally, the new chairman, Shri Satish S. Karganakar, the former chairman, Shri. S. Jadhav, and the general secretary, Shri Nikhil Prajakte, were honored with Tibetan ceremonial scarves.

On the morning of January 29th, under the coordination of Professor Joanna P. Coelho of the University of Goa, MP Tsering Yangchen, gave a talk on “Why Tibet Matters to India ” in the Social Sciences Department of the University of Goa. During the talk, she also delved into the lives of the Tibetan community in exile and the crisis in Tibet. After that, he met with the Member of Rajya Sabha and the President of Goa BJP, Shri Sadanand Tanavade, and presented him with the appeal letter and related documents and memento of the Tibetan parliament. In the afternoon, they met with the MLA of Goa and the President of the Goa Congress, Shri Yuri Alemao. The MLA was briefed on the functioning of the Central Tibetan Administration and was extended an invitation to visit Dharamshala.

In the evening, the MPs met with Shri Ramesh Tawadkar, the Speaker of the Goa Legislative Assembly, and briefed on the aforementioned issues. The Speaker assured his support to the just cause of Tibet.

On January 30th, they met with Shri Savio Desouza, the general secretary of Goa Congress and attended the commemoration of the 76th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi’s demise. They further had meeting with Shri Joshua Desouza, the Deputy Speaker of Goa legislative assembly, followed by meetings with Shri Subhash Phal Desai, Minister of Social Welfare, River Navigation, Archives and Archeology in Government of Goa, and Shri Vinay Tendulkar, former Member of Rajya Sabha and former member of the All Party Indian Parliamentary Forum for Tibet (APIPFT). Later in the evening, they paid an inspection visit to Tibetan garment sellers at Calangute.

Finally on January 31st, the delegation of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile met with Shri (Dr.) Puneet Kumar Goel, Chief Secretary of Goa, and was presented with related documents and apprised on the aforementioned issues.