Tibetan Parliamentary Delegation Concludes Tibet Advocacy in Punjab and Haryana

Dharamshala: In accordance with the program of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, a delegation comprised of MP Serta Tsultrim, MP Lhagyari Namgyal Dolkar, and MP Geshe Atong Rinchen Gyaltsen has successfully concluded their Tibet advocacy efforts in the states of Punjab and Haryana. During their visit, they had the privilege of engaging with key dignitaries, including the Speaker of the Haryana Legislative Assembly, the Deputy Chief Minister of Haryana, the Minister of Home of Haryana, the Deputy Speaker, and a member of the Punjab Legislative Assembly, among others.

The Tibetan lawmakers were warmly welcomed by Shri Gian Chand Gupta, the Hon’ble Speaker of the Haryana Legislative Assembly. During this meeting, the delegation provided a comprehensive briefing on the Sino-Tibetan conflict and appealed for Shri Gian Chand Gupta’s valuable support to the Tibetan cause. In response, he assured the Tibetan delegates of his unwavering support.

Furthermore, Shri Gian Chand Gupta graciously took the Tibetan MPs on a tour of the parliament hall, offering them valuable insights into the legislative processes. Subsequently, a media interaction session ensued, during which the Speaker and MP Lhagyari fielded questions regarding Tibet, shedding light on the key issues and concerns.

Later in the evening, the delegation of MPs convened a meeting with Shri Anil Vij, the Hon’ble Minister of Homes, Health, Ayush, and Medical Education & Research of Haryana, in his chamber. During the meeting, the MPs earnestly appealed for the Minister’s support in resolving the Sino-Tibetan conflict. In a positive response, Shri Anil Vij pledged his unwavering support to the cause.

The next day, the MPs held a meeting with Shri Jai Krishan Singh Rouri, the Hon’ble Deputy Speaker of the Punjab Legislative Assembly. During the briefing, the Tibetan MPs provided insights into the Sino-Tibetan conflict and passionately appealed for his invaluable support. Shri Jai Krishan Singh Rouri, in turn, assured the delegation of his unwavering support for the cause of Tibet.

Followed by a productive meeting, the MPs engaged in a constructive dialogue with Shri Dushyant Chautala, the Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister of Haryana. During the meeting, the delegation apprised him of the brief overview of the Sino-Tibetan conflict and earnestly appealed for his steadfast support. Shri Dushyant Chautala responded affirmatively, assuring the delegation of his unwavering support to the cause of Tibet.

On the 26th of November, upon their arrival in Chandigarh, the MPs conducted a meeting with Shri. Amritpal Singh Sukhanand, a Member of the Legislative Assembly of Punjab. Subsequently, on the following day, accompanied by Shri Vijay Sharma, National Secretary of Bharat-Tibbat Sahyog Manch Chandigarh, the delegation engaged in meetings with other leaders, advocating for the cause of Tibet.

The 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile had been advocating Tibet in various Indian states across India by reaching out to key dignitaries including Governors, Speakers of the state legislatures, Chief Ministers, Members of the Parliament, Members of the legislative Assemblies, Tibet support groups, and general public. The delegation of MPs successfully concluded their programs in Punjab and Haryana from 26th Nov to 3rd Dec. Today, they are scheduled to depart for Delhi.