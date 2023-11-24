Tibetan Parliamentary Delegation Concludes visit to Uttarakhand

Dharamshala: A parliamentary delegation consisting of MP Lopon Thupten Gyaltsen, MP Wangdue Dorjee, and MP Pema Tso successfully concluded their official visit to Uttarakhand.

On 23rd Nov 2023, the delegation paid a visit to the Patanjali Wellness Center in Haridwar and had a meeting with its founder Swami Ramdev. They were accompanied by Dr. P. D Juyul, BTSS President; Shri G.S Negi, President of BTSS Dehradun; Smt. Rama Goyal, member of BTSS; and others.

Swami Ramdev, the yoga guru, was presented with a ten-point petition from the Tibetan Parliament, along with books and publications. They mentioned that due to the assistance from the Indian Central and State governments to the Tibetan community, Tibet’s religion, culture, and identity continue to remain preserved and protected. Swami Ramdev inquired about the situation in Tibet, including the monasteries and schools, expressing his close connection with the Tibetans, especially his admiration and respect for His Holiness the Dalai Lama. He assured his continued support to the Tibetans.

The delegation also held a press conference at the Dehradun Press Club with prominent news outlets like Times of India, etc., addressing the ongoing Tibet advocacy program, the current situation inside Tibet, the genocide of thousands of Tibetans under Chinese rule, China’s incursion into its neighbouring countries, including India, and other related issues. The delegates emphasized a collective effort from Indians, Tibetans, and all stakeholders against China’s oppression, followed by a Q&A session.

Afterward, they met with Shri Indrapal Singh Kohli, the founder of BTSS in Dehradun, where he spoke about his close connection with Tibetans and his longstanding support for Tibet’s issue. The Tibetan lawmakers briefed Shri Kohli on the latest updates on the Sino-Tibetan conflict.

Over the past few days, the Tibetan Parliamentary delegation had meetings with Shri Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, the Chief Secretary of Uttarakhand; Smt. Nivedita Kukreti Kumar, Additional Secretary Home; Shri Gurmit Singh, Governor of Uttarakhand; and Shri Sunil Uniyal Gama, Mayor of Dehradun, Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari, ex. CM of the state; Shri Vinod Chamoli, MLA; Dr. P. D Juyul, BTSS President; Shri G. S. Negi, President of BTSS Dehradun, and others. Their visit has garnered coverage in various news outlets, including the official media of Doordarshan.