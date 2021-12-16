Tibetan Parliamentary Delegation continues Tibet Advocacy Campaign in Delhi

Dharamshala: On the second day, 15th of December, of the ongoing Tibetan Parliamentary Tibet Advocacy Campaign, the Tibetan Parliamentary delegates met with Shri Kiren Rijiju, Minister of Law and Justice of India; Shri Ajay Nishad, Member of the Lok Sabha from UP; Smt. Maneka Gandhi, Member of the Lok Sabha from UP; Shri Varun Gandhi, Member of the Lok Sabha from UP; Shri Jamyang Namgyal, Member of Lok Sabha from Ladakh; Shri Dr. Mohammad Jawed, Member of the Lok Sabha from Bihar.

They also met Dr. Carsten Klein, Regional Director of South Asia (FNF), and discussed the current situation inside Tibet and on strengthening democracy in exiled Tibetan community.

The Parliamentary delegation members also attended a dinner hosted by Minister Shri Ramdas Athawale (Social Justice and Empowerment) later in the evening and discussed garnering support for the Tibetan cause.

Tibetan Parliamentary delegation consisting of Parliamentarians Serta Tsultrim, Geshe Lharampa Gowo Lobsang Phende, Lhagyari Namgyal Dolkar, Geshe Atong Rinchen Gyaltsen, and Choedak Gyatso apprised the ever-critical situation inside Tibet and on the revival of All Party Indian Parliamentary Forum for Tibet (APIPFT).

Parliamentarians further appealed to them to take a leading role in the international arena on the question of the survival of the Tibetan identity and its rich cultural heritage.

And urged them to join the world leaders in expressing concern over human rights violations and religious repression in Tibet and to support an early resumption of dialogue with the representatives of His Holiness the Dalai Lama and the Chinese Government.

They were also requested to join the world leaders to urge United Nations Framework Conventions on Climate Change (UNFCCC) to launch a scientific research study to understand the impact of the Tibetan plateau on global climate change and to consider the Boycott of Beijing Olympics 2022 to show solidarity with the immense human suffering in Tibet.