Tibetan Parliamentary Delegation Meets Indian Tibet Support Group

Dharamshala: Advancing the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile’s advocacy initiative in Lucknow, a delegation consisting of MPs Lopon Thupten Gyaltsen, Wangdue Dorjee, and Pema Tso engaged with Indian Tibet support groups on November 29, 2023.

Their day commenced with a meeting with Shri Neeraj Singh, President of Bharat Tibet Samanvay Sangh and Uttar Pradesh Yoga Association, who is the younger son of Shri Rajnath Singh, India’s Minister of Defence. The gathering included Shri Samdesh Meshram, a dedicated Tibet supporter known for organizing cycle-rally campaigns, and representatives from Bharat Tibbat Sahyog Manch.

During the meeting, Shri Singh received appeal letters from the Speaker of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, a copy of the historic Shakabpa Passport issued to Finance Minister Tsepon Wangchuk Deden by the then Government of Independent Tibet, and other pertinent documents. He was briefed on Tibet’s historical status as an independent nation, the current critical situation under Chinese rule, and the challenges faced, including the destruction of Tibetan language, culture, religion, and environment. The delegation emphasized the broader impact of China’s actions, extending to the invasion of neighboring countries like India and Bhutan.

Shri Neeraj Singh, leading the Tibet support group, reiterated their unwavering support to resolving the Sino-Tibetan conflict and pledged ongoing advocacy for Tibet. He assured the delegation that he would convey their appeals to the Indian government and graciously accepted their invitation to visit Dharamshala in the future.