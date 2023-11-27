Tibetan Parliamentary Delegation Meets MP Lallu Singh

Dharamshala: Continuing the Tibet advocacy program of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile in Uttar Pradesh, a delegation comprising MP Lopon Thupten Gyaltsen, MP Wangdue Dorjee, and MP Pema Tso met with Shri Baba Tika Ram Das of Mahant Hanuman Gari Mandir in Ayodhya on 26th Nov, 2023.

They briefed Baba Das about the Sino-Tibetan conflict and presented him with an appeal letter from the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile. Baba Das mentioned that he had visited Dharamshala and was well aware of Tibet’s historical fact of being an independent nation and was close to Tibetans and Tibetan struggle.

Thereafter, they met with Shri Lallu Singh – Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) – and some local dignitaries. During their meeting, the Tibetan delegates briefed the MP on the historical ties between India and Tibet, current critical situation in Tibet, China’s incursion into its neighbouring countries like India after Tibet’s occupation, Tibetan medicine’s beneficial effects on numerous diseases including Cancers, and so forth.

They urged the MP for his support in resolving the Sino-Tibetan conflict. The MP reaffirmed his support to the Tibetan cause and asked many questions concerning Tibet which were duly answered by the Tibetan MPs.