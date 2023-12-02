Tibetan parliamentary delegation Meets Political Party Leaders in Lucknow

Dharamshala: According to the program set by the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, a parliamentary delegation comprising MPs Lopon Thupten Gyaltsen, Wangdue Dorjee, and Pema Tso is actively engaged in advocacy efforts in Lucknow. The delegation took the opportunity to express their gratitude to Shri Sandesh Meshram, a dedicated supporter of Tibet, as he embarked on another cycle rally campaign to raise awareness about the Tibetan cause from Lucknow to Delhi.

Following this, the delegation visited the office of the Uttar Pradesh Congress, where they held a meeting with the leadership. During the discussion, the delegation provided a comprehensive briefing on the current precarious situation in Tibet, shedding light on the oppressive policies implemented by the Chinese government. They substantiated their presentation with relevant documents and publications, aiming to enhance the understanding of the leaders regarding the pressing issues faced by the Tibetan people.

Subsequently, the delegation convened a meeting with Shri Akhilesh Yadav, the President of the Samajwadi Party and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. During the meeting, they expressed gratitude for the steadfast support extended by Shri Akhilesh Yadav and his father, Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav, the former Minister of Defence of India. They acknowledged their significant contributions in raising the matter of Tibet in both the Indian parliament and the state legislative assembly. The delegation urged for continued support until a resolution is achieved in the Sino-Tibetan conflict. Shri Yadav assured them of his party’s unwavering commitment to the Tibetan cause.

Later in the evening, the delegation engaged in a discussion with two news reporters and a lawyer. The conversation delved into the historical context of Tibet, the current situation in Tibet, the intricate relationship between Tibet and India in terms of religion and culture, and the repressive policies implemented by the Chinese government, among other pertinent topics.