Dharamshala: As a part of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile’s Tibet advocacy campaign in various Indian states, parliamentarian Kunga Sotop and parliamentarian Tenzin Jigdal are scheduled to visit the Indian states of Bihar and Jharkhand from 26th Nov to 9th Dec 2023.

The Tibetan MPs will reach Patna on 26th Nov, depart for Ranchi from Patna on 1st Dec, followed by departure for Gaya from Ranchi on 6th Dec and for Delhi from Gaya on 8th Dec.