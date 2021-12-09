Tibetan Parliamentary Delegation to visit Delhi

Dharamshala: Concurring with the ongoing winter session of the Indian Parliament, a delegation of the Standing Committee of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile consisting of Parliamentarians Serta Tsultrim, Geshe Lharampa Gowo Lobsang Phende, Lhagyari Namgyal Dolkar, Geshe Atong Rinchen Gyaltsen, and Choedak Gyatso will be officially visiting Delhi from 13th -23rd December 2021.

During this ten days’ visit, they will be meeting various members of the Indian Parliament as well as other dignitaries.

The Tibetan Parliamentary delegates will depart from Dharamsala on 13th December.