Tibetan Parliamentary Delegation to Visit Europe

Dharamsala: As per the program of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile to visit and meet the Parliament members, Tibet support groups, and think tanks all over the world as well as to seek more support for Tibet’s cause, a Tibetan Parliamentary delegation consisting of Parliamentarians Serta Tsultrim, Konchok Yangphel, Ratsa Sonam Norbu, Ngodup Dorjee, and Tsering Yangchen are visiting Germany and Belgium from 9th to 15th October 2022.

They are scheduled to leave for Munich, Germany on the 8th of October, 2022 from Delhi and they will have engagements in Munich, Berlin, and Frankfurt from the 9th to the 13th of October. The parliamentarians will have a program in Brussels from the 14th to the 15th of October.